Lisa Lorena DeBoer, 51, of Albion, passed away Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at her home in the Akron community, rural Albion.

Lisa leaves behind her husband Dwight of Akron; three daughters: Kathryn (Nick) Saari of Greeley, CO; Nic (Jason) Hoff of Omaha; Kayla (Rod) Doffin of Winside; two sons: Chad (Tiffany) DeBoer of Lincoln and Ryan (Lindy) DeBoer of Hoskins; 13 grandchildren: Hunter, Ty, Addison, Lauren, Nolan, Mason, Carter, McKenzie, Hayle, Cole, Leighton, and two to be arriving soon; sister Kristie (Roy) Peterson; mother-in-law Marie DeBoer of Walthill; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, brother Scot Reese, and close friend Kory Coon.

Memorial services were held Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Levander Funeral Home with Kirk Kinney officiating.

