Murphy elected to Health Care Marketers Board

Aprill Murphy, foundation and marketing director at Boone County Health Center, was recently elected by her peers to join the Nebraska Health Care Marketers Board of Directors.The election took place at the annual meeting held in La Vista.Nebraska Healthcare Marketers is the premier state society promoting skill development along with offering educational and networking opportunities for healthcare marketing, public relations and communication professionals in Nebraska.Murphy will serve in the role of co-conference coordinator. Her responsibilities will include developing, planning and coordinating the organization’s bi-annual conferences, in addition to helping to carry out the mission and vision of the marketing group.