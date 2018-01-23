Nearly $194,000 raised for trail project

Boone County Trails System committee announced that $193,920 has been committed to support the fairgrounds and Fuller Park loop, the first phase of a recreational trail project.

This is a nearly $18,000 increase within a two-month timeframe, which includes gifts from the 2017 Boone County Big Give.

Maximum goal for the project is $340,000 by March 1, 2018, which would result in an eight-foot wide concrete trail at a distance totaling 1.8 miles.

Goal is for completion of the phase one trail by the fall of 2019. However to, meet this goal, the committee is seeking support from the community and is pursuing multiple grant opportunities.

The Boone County Trails System initiative is the result of a 2016 community survey, which showed that a recreational trails system is a key priority for the Albion area.

Creating the trail would provide a safer option for runners, walkers, bicyclists and others currently using busy city streets and highway shoulders. In addition, a trail enhances a community’s image and provides a no-cost option for wellness activities.

The project is being organized as part of a collaborative effort by: Boone County Foundation Fund, City of Albion, Boone County, Boone County Development Agency, Boone County Agricultural Society and interested citizens.

Construction includes: a 1.8-mile trail loop featuring concrete construction of six inches deep. Existing sidewalks will be used in appropriate areas. However the goal is for a minimum width of six-feet and maximum of eight-feet wide.

Donations are being accepted at: City of Albion offices, Wagonhammer offices, the Boone County Fitness Center, or online at http://www.nebcommfound.org/affiliated-funds/donate/1826/.

For additional information, contact any member of the trails committee: Rex Mahoney, Andy Devine, Jay Wolf, Chuck Rolf, Hilary Maricle, Doug Koch, Michelle Olson, Mitch Glesinger, or Ben Edwards.