Puttin’ in P-Town draws 27 teams

On Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, Petersburg Community Club sponsored the annual Puttin’ in P-Town with 27 four-member teams registering. Teams came from surrounding areas, as well as Petersburg. Most adult ages were represented.Businesses participating were: Great Plains State Bank, Leifeld Hardware and Furniture, 123 Main building, Rae Valley Market, B & S Concrete, Rae Valley Repair, Knotty Pine and the Petersburg Legion. Two new businesses, Southbranch Taxidermy and Petersburg Ag Supply joined in this year. Receiving the Best Puttin’ Hole award went to Petersburg Ag Supply, Doug Koch. The best hole is voted by participating golfers. Rae Valley Repair came in at a close second.A number of teams livened things up at the event by wearing PJ’s which was the theme of the evening. Costume contest winners were team Pillow Fighters which included Emily Freudenburg, A. J. Jacobson, Tyson Lodge and Kaitlin Bachman.