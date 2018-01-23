St. Michael’s to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

St. Michael’s School in Albion will be celebrating the 2018 Catholic Schools Week with a variety of events Sunday, Jan. 28, through Thursday, Feb. 1.

Theme for this year’s celebration is: “Catholic Schools — Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

Opening events on Sunday will be a special 10 a.m. mass at St. Michael’s Church; Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast at the KC Hall, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; St. Michael’s School open house, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a scholastic book fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church basement.

The school theme is: “Educating and enriching children’s lives for over 60 years!”

More events are planned at the school throughout the week.