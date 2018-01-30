Arts Festival will be Sunday at Cedar Rapids

An Afternoon of the Arts will be presented this Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids.Organizations banding together to present this event are the Albion Area Arts Council, Cedar Rapids Garden Club, Cedar Valley Art Guild and the Piecin’ Pals Quilt Club.Featured musical guests will be Acoustic Eidolon comprised of Joe Scott on double-necked guitar or “gitjo” and his wife, Hannah Alkire on cello.Colorado-based Acoustic Eidolon has performed in major venues around the world, including St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, Spandau Theatre in Berlin, and the Mackay Theatre in Australia.Dubbed “world music for the soul,” Acoustic Eidolon blends Celtic, Folk, World and Latin music. Respected music publication Dirty Linen has described Acoustic Eidolon as “a sumptuous musical feast” while Good Life Magazine said they perform “some of the most powerful and intriguing music on the scene today.”In addition to music, the Piecin’ Pals Quilt Club, which has been meeting for 21 years, will have over 60 quilts, including a few antique quilts, on display. The Cedar Valley Art Guild, which has been active since the early 1970s and works with oils, acrylics, watercolor, and photography, will have several works of their art on display also, and weather permitting, the Cedar Rapids Garden Club will be displaying plants.There will be a free viewing of the quilts, artwork and plants from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Acoustic Eidolon concert will then begin at 3 p.m. Admission to the concert is $15.00 for adults and $5.00 for children with Arts Council members admitted free-of-charge. Anyone having questions may contact Paul or Lori Hosford at 402-395-6727 or at arts2008@frontiernet.net.