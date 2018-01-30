Petersburg Fire/Rescue wins bowling challenge

Petersburg Fire Department and Rescue Unit were the winners in the first annual Bowling Challenge at the Newman Grove Bowl held last Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Petersburg team was challenged by the Newman Grove Fire Department and Rescue Unit. The bowling tournament was open to active, retired and honorary firemen and women.

Participants for Peteresburg were: (front, l. to r.) Clint Baumgartner, Tina Henn, Ed Veik and Steve Werner; (middle) Danielle Koch, Emily Freudenburg, Tori Petsche, Ken Henn, Boomer Baumgartner and Bob Foss; (back) Mitch Koch, Jared Seier, Eric Petsche, Nathan Thieman and A. J. Jacobson.