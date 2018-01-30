State Veterinary Association elects Dr. Young

Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) installed Dr. Jeremy Young of Elgin as secretary-treasurer of the association during its annual banquet last Thursday, Jan. 25, in LaVista.Others on the NVMA leadership team for 2018 include Dr. Larry Henning of Gretna as president-elect; Dr. Victoria Winfield of Hastings as president, and Dr. Roy Gehrt of Lexington, immediate past president.The officers were sworn in by Dr. John H. de Jong, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.