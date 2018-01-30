Thomas Maul Law office merges with Jarecki Yosten, P.C.

Thomas M. Maul Law Office, Columbus, has merged with Jarecki Yosten P.C., L.L.O, as of Jan. 1, 2018.Jarecki Yosten Maul P.C., L.L.O. will continue to have two locations: 525 W. State Street in Albion, and 2468 18th Avenue, Columbus.“As a firm we feel this merger will allow us to offer more legal services with dedicated execution towards our clients’ needs,” said the firm’s partners, Jeffrey C. Jarecki, Brandi J. Yosten and Thomas M. Maul.Thomas M. Maul is a University of Nebraska College of Law graduate and has been practicing for nearly 38 years. He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, and the past President of the Nebraska State Bar Association. Mr. Maul is a past member of the Nebraska State Bar Association Executive Council and a Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellow. He continues to serve on many committees, including the Rural Practice and Legislation Committee.Mr. Maul’s civic involvement includes the Columbus Community Foundation, Inc., Columbus Area United Way, Pawnee Park Foundation Board of Directors, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Isidore Endowment Board and Parish Council, and Columbus High and Scotus Central Catholic Mock Trial Coach.Jeffrey C. Jarecki is a Creighton Law graduate and has practiced for nearly eight years. He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and currently serves on the Nebraska State Bar’s Rural Practice and the Real Estate Practice Guidelines committees. He is a member of the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney’s Association, recently became a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and is a past President of the Nebraska Land Title Association. His civic involvement includes serving on the Albion Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.Brandi J. Yosten is a University of Nebraska College of Law graduate and has been practicing for over five years. She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Leadership Academy, the District 5 Young Lawyers Section Executive Committee Representative, and serves on the Nebraska State Bar’s Rural Practice committee. She is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, the Colorado Bar Association, and the Nebraska Criminal Defense Attorney’s Association. Her civic involvement includes serving on the Boone County Economic Development Board, the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Nebraska, volunteering as the Administrative Advisor for the Alpha Xi Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and serving on the committee for Boone County Emerging Leaders.