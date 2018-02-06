Harner forms independent financial firm here

Keir Dane Harner, previously affiliated with Waddell & Reed, has announced the opening of Harner Financial, an independent financial advisor.An Albion native, Harner was a financial advisor with Waddell & Reed for the past five years and opened an office in Albion last October.He now offers investments and investment products through Securities America.“I can now offer a broader range of investment opportunities and options to my clients,” said Harner. “I appreciate the support of the community as I make this transition.”He is a 2009 graduate of Boone Central High School and a 2014 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University.