Incumbents in most local and county elective offices have a filing deadline of Feb. 15, 2018 for the 2018 elections.
Filing deadline for new candidates (non-incumbents) is March 1, 2018.
The Boone County Clerk’s office is now accepting election filings.
Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 15, 2018.
As of Monday, Feb. 5, only 11 incumbents had filed for re-election. They include:
County Offices
County Assessor – Barb Hanson
County Clerk – Kathy Thorberg
County Sheriff – Denny Johnson
County Treas. – Laurie Krohn
County Attorney – no filing
County Surveyor – no filing
Co. Commissioner District 1 – no filing
Co. Commissioner District 3 – Ken Luettel
Other Offices
Boone Central School Board, elect three, one filing: Tim Stopak
Riverside Public School Board, elect four, two filings: Christopher D. Slevin, Lisa Kennedy.
St. Edward School Board, elect three, two filings: Vanessa Cumming, Sherri Cruise
Albion Airport Authority, elect one, one filing: Delwyn D. Lough
No Filings
No filings had yet been recorded for Albion Mayor, Albion City Council (elect two), St. Edward Mayor, St. Edward City Council (elect two).
Village board members will not be on the ballot until the November general election and have a later filing deadline
Incumbents face Feb. 15 filing deadline
Incumbents in most local and county elective offices have a filing deadline of Feb. 15, 2018 for the 2018 elections.