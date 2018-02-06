Incumbents face Feb. 15 filing deadline

Incumbents in most local and county elective offices have a filing deadline of Feb. 15, 2018 for the 2018 elections.

Filing deadline for new candidates (non-incumbents) is March 1, 2018.

The Boone County Clerk’s office is now accepting election filings.

Nebraska’s primary election is set for May 15, 2018.

As of Monday, Feb. 5, only 11 incumbents had filed for re-election. They include:

County Offices

County Assessor – Barb Hanson

County Clerk – Kathy Thorberg

County Sheriff – Denny Johnson

County Treas. – Laurie Krohn

County Attorney – no filing

County Surveyor – no filing

Co. Commissioner District 1 – no filing

Co. Commissioner District 3 – Ken Luettel

Other Offices

Boone Central School Board, elect three, one filing: Tim Stopak

Riverside Public School Board, elect four, two filings: Christopher D. Slevin, Lisa Kennedy.

St. Edward School Board, elect three, two filings: Vanessa Cumming, Sherri Cruise

Albion Airport Authority, elect one, one filing: Delwyn D. Lough

No Filings

No filings had yet been recorded for Albion Mayor, Albion City Council (elect two), St. Edward Mayor, St. Edward City Council (elect two).

Village board members will not be on the ballot until the November general election and have a later filing deadline