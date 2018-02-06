Local Hunter’s Safety courses begin later this month

Hunter’s Safety Courses are planned in Albion this year for both firearms and archery.

Students can receive both certifications after completing one class. Both classes will be held at the Albion Knights of Columbus Hall.

First class will be in two sessions on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Thursday, March 1, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each evening.

The second class will be held in one session on Saturday, March 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students must be present for all class time and pass a test to be certified. Parents must sign a release form, and the last four digits of the student’s Social Security number must be supplied.

Students must be age 11 or older by March 3 to take the class.

No cell phones, i-pods or tablet electronic devices will be allowed during the classes. Students may bring in drinks with lids, but no glass containers.

Online registration is required at www.outdoornebraska.ne.gov.

More information is available from the instructors, Alvin Meyer, 402-741-1261, or Jim Eastman, 402-741-9590.