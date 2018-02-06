Riverside sixth grader wins Boone County Spelling Bee

Sadie Baldwin, a sixth grader at Riverside Public School, was the first place winner in the annual Boone County Spelling Contest held last Wednesday, Jan. 31, at the Boone Central High School Gym.Sadie, daughter of Michael and Cecilia Baldwin, won in the ninth oral round on the words “martyr” and “heathen.”Sadie had tied for third place in the contest last year as a fifth grader.She earned the right to compete in the 2018 Omaha World-Herald Midwest Spelling Bee to be held March 27 in Omaha.A total of 37 contestants in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, representing all Boone County schools, competed in the annual contest.A total of eight students advanced to the oral rounds. There were three-way ties for both second place and third place this year.Tieing for second were Ashlynn Krohn, seventh grader at Boone Central; Zach Panther, sixth grader from St. Edward; and Cole Mowrey, eighth grader from St. Edward.Tieing for third place were James Erickson, eighth grader from St. Michael’s; Nathan Devine, sixth grader from Boone Central; and Claire Weidner, eighth grader from St. Michael’s School.Placing fourth was Grace Tibor, seventh grader from St. Edward.