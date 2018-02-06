St. Anthony’s Church hosts Sunday Arts Festival

An Arts Festival featured music, quilts, paintings and photographs last Sunday afternoon, Feb, 4, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.Back pews of the church sanctuary were filled with a wide variety of quilts and artwork, while the front pews provided seating for the concert.Acoustic Eidolon presented an outstanding concert of both new music and old favorites. The duo features Joe Scott on the double-necked guitjo and Hannah Alkire on cello.