New apartment building nearly ready for occupancy

Gateway Terrace, the new 12-unit apartment building in Albion, is nearly ready for occupancy.The building is located between 10th and 11th Streets in the west part of Albion.Aschoff Construction is now completing the final finish work, and some tenants will be moving in by the end of February.The apartments include a full kitchen, dining room, living room, two bedrooms and handicapped accessible bathrooms. There is a garage for each unit, and a central commons room.