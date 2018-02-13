Parent-Teacher Conferences will be Feb. 21 at Boone Central

Parent-Teacher Conferences are planned next Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Boone Central Public Schools.

There will be early dismissal for students — 11:30 a.m. for middle school, and 11:50 a.m. for elementary and high school.

Parent-teacher conferences for all grades will be from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the Albion campus. Grades 6-12 will be in the multi-purpose gym. Elementary conferences are by appointment.

Parents who cannot attend conferences should contact the teachers by email. The addresses are available on the Boone Centeral web site.

Boone Central Elementary PTO will be hosting a book fair in the spectator gym during the conferences.