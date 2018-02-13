‘Polar Bear Dip’ will be Saturday

Cedar Cares for Kids will hold its annual Polar Bear Dip this Saturday, Feb. 17, at Mel’s Landing north of Cedar Rapids.

The bonfire will be lit at 2 p.m., and the “dippers” jump into the Cedar River starting at 3 p.m. A chili cook-off and other events begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall.

The event raises funds to assist area children who face illness, family deaths or emergencies.